Norpa's Dreamland is great theatre we can call our own

LIVING THE DREAM: Performers rehears ahead of this weeks performance of NORPA'S Dreamland at Bangalow A&I Hall.

THREE years ago, when I saw the previous production of Dreamland by NORPA at Eureka, I wrote it was "a delight, a success and a truly funny, emotive work we can call our own".

Those words are still true for the new production of the show in Bangalow.

The piece really puts our stories into a thoroughly entertaining, dynamic and accomplished work.

Dreamland 2019 revisits the stories of the Bangalow A&I Hall, but this is no history class, or if you want, it's the best local history class you may be able to witness.

Janis Balodis' writing is sharp, witty and truly captures the jargon and the essence of the Northern Rivers, while still delivering a script that is accessible to everyone.

The cast is fantastic, with Toni Scanlon (Water Rats, All Saints, Blue Heelers) and Katia Molino (Railway Wonerland) leaving audiences in stitches.

Philip Blackman (Railway Wonderland) and Darcy Grant (Wildskin), offer a level of physicality to their performances that add an extra, rich layer of artistry to the work.

And then there is Kirk Page (Redfern Now, Home and Away).

Dreamland brings local history to life with site-specific work in Bangalow with Phil Blackman, Toni Scanlon and Katia Molino performing with Kirk Page. Marc Stapelberg

Not only he is a Logie-nominated actor and the movement consultant of this piece, but he turns on a Johnny Depp-esque performance marked by singing, showing off a voice and a stage presence that should put him on a stage at Bluesfest.

It is fantastic that all actors from the 2016 production came back for this recreation of the new version.

Transporting us through different waves of settlement, from the Big Scrub, to hippies and tree-changers, Dreamland explores how communities adapt to change and renew themselves.

I attended a performance this week with a colleague who had not seen the previous iteration. We both laughed equally. For her it was a great discovery and for me like meeting a good friend I hadn't seen for years.



ON STAGE: Actors Katia Molino, Toni Scanlan, Kirk Page are coming back to the new 2019 Bangalow production of Dreamland by NORPA. BREE ANDERSON

There are still tickets available for the show, running until this Saturday, June 1, so don't miss out.

A licensed bar will be open from 6pm, and also during and after the show. Drinks purchased from the bar are permitted inside the theatre.