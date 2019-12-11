Norpa unveils 2020 season

Pyt Fairfield Production will bring Playlist to Lismore in May 2020, a dance, drama and comedy show about suburban dreams and pop star fantasies.

NORPA has revealed its 2020 season, unveiling a list of comedy, drama, dance and music performances mixing homegrown performances with national touring productions.

Among the 12 shows is new works by Norpa, including Flow , created by Yaegl Bundjalung man Mitch King.

Flow is a show about Yaegl country and an urban tale of finding identity in music and hip-hop, a personal story of family pride and friendship and it's an ancient story about the water that flows through this country.

The 2020 Norpa season will also premiere a new show from Sprung! Integrated Dance Theatre, the Northern Rivers-based mixed abilities dance and theatre company.

O, How I Dreamt of Things Impossible is the result of five years of collaboration between artistic director Michael Hennessy and Sprung! dancers.

In another partnership, Norpa teamed up with the Brunswick Picture House to bring its smash hit cabaret show Cheeky to Lismore.

From the creative team behind the award-winning, internationally-acclaimed circus/cabaret sensations La Soirée and Club Swizzle, and after three years of sold-out shows at the Brunswick Picture House, Cheeky is "a variety show on acid, as it celebrates the weird, the wonderful and the wildly entertaining".

Brunswick Picture House will bring their cabaret show Cheeky to Lismore in 2020.

Nimbin-based director Darcy Grant will bring his international hit show Backbone to Norpa in 2020.

Performed by award-winning physical theatre company Gravity and Other Myths, Backbone is a high-octane spree of physical virtuosity, testing the limits of strength ‒ physical, emotional, individual and collective.

Next year, the artistic company will also welcome comedian Jonathan Biggins as Paul Keating with The Gospel According to Paul, Bell Shakespeare will be back with Comedy of Errors, physical theatre company Legs on the Wall with its award-winning work The Man with the Iron Neck (co-directed by Brunswick Heads-based creative Josh Bond, set design by Main Arm-based Joey Ruigrok).

Orwell's intensely powerful classic Animal Farm will be brought by acclaimed Brisbane-based company Shake & Stir and, for children the next instalment of Andy Griffith's juggernaut Treehouse series, the 91 Storey Treehouse will again be perfoming live on stage, with artistic direction from Norpa's Julian Louis.

Music lovers will be thrilled with the pint-swigging, feel-good sensation Choir of Man, and the joyful, music soaked Playlist where five young women talk about their favourite female artists.

Shake & Stir brings their production of George Orwell's drama Animal Farm to Norpa this April.

Back next year will also be Tubular Bells For Two, where two musical maestros recreate Mike Oldfield's classic album live on stage.

Grammy award-winning American artist Patty Griffin is coming next year for a one-night-only special performance. Her last tour of Australia was in 2008 with a string of sell-out performances across the country.

The lighting and sound equipment at Lismore City Hall has undergone an upgrade, bringing the venue's equipment up to the standard of a contemporary performing arts centre.

• Tickets for 2020 shows are now on sale. Call 1300 066 772 or go to www.norpa.org.au

The year at a glance

The list includes:

■ The Gospel According to Paul: February 27-28, political comedy.

■ The 91-Storey Treehouse: March 5, for children.

■ Patty Griffin: March 13, music.

■ Backbone: March 27-28, physical theatre by Gravity and Other Myths.

■ Choir of Man: April 3, musical comedy.

■ Animal Farm: April 5-6, drama produced by Shake & Stir.

■ Playlist: May 14, dance/drama/comedy by Pyt Fairfield Production.

■ Cheeky: June 18-20, cabaret by Brunswick Picture House.

■ Man with the Iron Neck: July 15-16, physical theatre by Legs on the Wall.

■ The Comedy of Errors: September 22-23, drama produced by Bell Shakespeare.

■ Tubular Bells for Two: October 1, music.

■ O, How I Dreamt of Things Impossible: October 22-24, dance theatre By Sprung! Integrated Dance Theatre.

■ Flow: November 26-28, dance theatre by Norpa.