NORPA secures four-year funding

NORTHERN Rivers Performing Arts (NORPA) has secured multi-year funding from Australia Council for the Arts.

The Federal Government confirmed $1,295,000 of funding over four years for NORPA from 2021.

This is the first time the council offers multi-year funding to NORPA.

Artistic Director and CEO Julian Louis said the news confirm the importance and significance of in the Australian cultural landscape.

“I am so delighted that NORPA has the opportunity now to create more original theatre for our region, and relieved to have been selected through what was an incredibly competitive process,” he said.

“It’s a credit to our team and the body of work we have developed over the past six years particularly.

“The decisions that have been made would not have been easy and we thank all at the Australia Council, and the peers who assessed the applications, for their hard work and commitment to the arts.

“There are brilliant and deserving companies not funded in this round and this is not a reflection of their worth or their work,” Mr Louis said.

The artistic director said NORPA will also be able to develop a more expansive youth theatre program.

NORPA works that have generated interest locally and nationally have included Railway Wonderland (2012 and 2015 in Lismore), Dreamland (2016 in Eureka and 2019 in Bangalow) and Open House (2011) set in a residential house starring The Pitts Family Circus.

Other works by NORPA were Djurra (2017), Wildskin (2018) and Fold: A Domestic Circus (2019).

Founded in 1993 and based in Lismore, NORPA is one of a small number of theatre companies creating professional contemporary theatre from regional Australia.

For details visit www.norpa.org.au.