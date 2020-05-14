NORPA ready to light up Lismore’s night-life

L-R Kristy Jones (NORPA Communications and Marketing Manager), David Wolff (NORPA Chair), Kate Stroud (Independent Music Programmer), Julian Louis (NORPA CEO and Artistic Director), Karl Johnson (NORPA Production Manager), Ben Franklin MLC (Parliamentary Secretary for Energy and the Arts)

LISMORE'S city hall lit up the night sky this week, heralding a new chapter in the building's history as the centre of performing arts in the region.

On Monday night, Northern Rivers Performing Arts (NORPA) lit up the town to test the venue's upgrades thanks to the $1.16 million dollar grant from the NSW Government's Regional Cultural Fund.

The grant will secure Lismore City Hall as the only contemporary performing arts centre venue between Coffs Harbour and the Gold Coast.

NORPA: Ready to light up Lismore's nightlife.

With upgrades to their sound, lighting and audio equipment, along with outside signage and illumination to the standard of contemporary performing arts venues, NORPA artistic director and CEO Julian Louis said the upgrade is a turning point for NORPA and the community.

"When the time is right, we'll invite the community to come together and celebrate Lismore City Hall. It holds a special place in our hearts and history as a meeting place for our community for some 55 years. There is great pride and responsibility in managing and carrying this tradition for our town."

Lismore mayor Isaac Smith said the upgrades would enhance NORPA's ability to attract high quality touring productions to Lismore and to stage local productions.

"It's a major boost to the cultural vibrancy of our city," he said.

Lismore City Hall has gained recognition among national and international promoters and touring companies as a premiere venue to include on their national tours said venue and events manager Jumana Schriefer.

"We're actively talking with the industry during the lockdown as touring is expected to increase dramatically once restrictions are lifted."

NORPA's live music program will be expanding to showcase local talent in the new courtyard bar along with regular bands and cabaret nights in the studio.

"We will continue to build on our relationship with Kate Stroud, formerly of the Dusty Attic live music venue, in making Lismore City Hall a space for our music loving community to come together." Mr Louis said.

Ben Franklin MLC was delighted to see the outcome of almost two years of work.

"The refurbishment of Lismore City Hall has ushered in a new era where Lismore is the cultural capital of the North Coast. This can, and I believe will become the hub for arts, culture and entertainment across the region," Mr Franklin said.

Lismore MP Janelle Saffin added you couldn't pass this venue now without noticing its entrance signage.

"I congratulate NORPA's artistic director and CEO Julian Louis and his team, and chair David Wolff and his board on a job very well done."

