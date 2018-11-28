NORPA needs $50,000 by May

The NORPA Foundation comes together to launch a major fundraising campaign to raise $50 000 by May 2019 to match the Creative Partnerships Grant awarded to the threatre production company by the government. Pictured: Jenny Dowell, Austin Curtin and NORPA general manager, Patrick Healey.

A GROUP of "ambassadors” got together last week to spread the message NORPA is in need of $50,000 by next May.

The NORPA Foundaton was one of only 40 successful applicants, out of 180, to win a Creative Partnerships Australia grant which will see the government match the $50,000 dollars raised by NORPA by the May deadline.

Uncle Mick Roberts opened the campaign launch with a welcome to country, which was followed by an address by foundation committee head, Annie Curtin,.

Ms Curtin outlined how the Foundation believed the money could be raised.

She said it had been an amazing feat that NORPA had been able to continue to create and stage new work since its inception in 1993.

"It's been a worthwhile and difficult task to keep the momentum and longevity of NORPA going through economic ups and downs, including flood events.

"And to be able to develop and generate stories from the Northern Rivers has made us very proud,”

It was now time to use the grant to set up a new funding model to create "an on-going base of support for longevity and sustainability”, she said.

Ms Curtin said the three pillars of support the NORPA Foundation intended to provide were:

Creating new work to keep regional stories alive.

Deliverng an education program to over 5000 schools in the Northern Rivers, and

Supporting new indigenous works.

NORPA dramaturge, Janis Balodis, who has worked on the majority of the company's 22 original shows, including Railway Wonderland, Dreamland and Wildskin, spoke of the 'cost and energy' involved in creating new theatre.

If you would like to donate to the NORPA Foundation go to: norpa.org.au/foundation.