NORPA introduces new role of executive producer

Jenna Mathie has been announced as NORPA’s new Executive Producer.

Although NORPA has had producers in the past, Mathie comes in with a much bigger role to play in the upcoming work developed by NORPA.

Starting on 10 March, Mathie will work closely with NORPA’s Artistic Director and CEO, Julian Louis, to deliver a creative program for the company.

NORPA is expected to unveil its 2021 season on Friday, March 19.

As Executive Producer, Mathie will produce creative public programs and will work with local artists on opportunities for development and performance.

She joins NORPA from Perth Festival, where she worked as a producer, delivering local, national and international work as well as overseeing the festival’s expansive Connect Program including arts industry development and creative learning.

With more than a decade of experience as a highly skilled project leader and professional collaborator, Mathie has worked across theatre, classical music, festivals and venues both nationally and internationally.

NORPA’s Artistic Director Julian Louis was very happy to confirm the appointment.

“Jenna is a brilliant producer and project manager with a practice grounded in accessibility, inclusion and celebration of local artists,” he said.

Jenna Mathie said to be looking forward to the new role.

“NORPA has a reputation nationally for creating exciting, dynamic new Australian work that is grounded in the stories of regional Australia,” she said.

“The opportunity to work on the Northern Rivers with NORPA, celebrating local artists and stories, and presenting world class touring works is truly inspiring.”