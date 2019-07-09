Norpa given reprieve, but for how long?

NORPA may have been given a funding reprieve at the last Lismore City Council meeting, but concerns have been raised as to how the creative sector will be included in the region's future economic strategy.

Former Norpa general manager, Patrick Healey, said he was pleased the council "came on board with our submission” and restored the theatre company's funding levels.

However he hoped, going forward, the council planned to consult with entities such as Norpa "who played a key part in the region's draft economic strategy”.

"It is really important council's planning involves proper community consultation to help inform the process of coming up with an economic plan that benefits business in the region,” he said.

At an extraordinary meeting on June 25, the council voted to scrap a proposal that had been put forward by the new general manager, Shelley Oldham, to slash in half its $256,000 management fee for Lismore City Hall.

Submissions from Norpa representatives, Tanya Jones and Dr Andrew Binns, argued that cutting Norpa's funds would not only be a blow to the cultural landscape of the region, but would have a "ripple effect” on the broader business community in terms of the jobs and programs it creates, and the tourism dollars it brings to the city.

Councillor Vanessa Ekins said she was pleased with the council's decision not to cut funding, as she thought Norpa played a "vital role in creating local stories that reflected who we are, that we can then export”.

Consultation with Norpa would be ongoing but how that "looked” would depend on the new general manager, Cr Ekins said.

She had been concerned to see a resolution in the budget proposal that involved the visitor information centre moving to City Hall.

"I do not really see how that would work in terms of space, but we will have to get the new GM and Norpa board involved in the discussions going forward,” Cr Ekins said.

Cr Ekins said the last budget meeting was the first under Ms Oldham, so there were some differences in procedure, which the chamber would adjust to over time.

In response, Ms Oldham said: "We held our first meeting with the Norpa board in March and had three meetings prior to forming the budget.

"We will always consult with our community when there is a chance they will be affected by budget changes.

"Consultation has always been central to what we do and will continue to be in the future.”

Ms Ekins reiterated there was "some tightening of belts needed” in the wake of the council's recent $6 million budget deficit, and how councillors voted would depend on the passion with which community groups expressed their cases to the chamber.

Norpa's artistic director, Julian Louis, said: "We're very pleased and relieved Lismore City Councillors have recognised Norpa's value to the community and cultural life of Lismore.

"Stability is important to any organisation.

"Norpa has been based at Lismore City Hall for 26 years and has steadily developed it into the premier performing arts venue for our region.

"Lismore City Council's decision to continue its support for Norpa means we can keep serving our community.”