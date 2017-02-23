NORPA founder brings us Opera Australia

FOR KIDS: James Payne as Troll and Ruth Strutt as Ferdinand in El Kid, Opera Australia's production for primary schools.

OPERA Australia has travelled the furthest north it has ever been to make Lismore the first regional centre to experience its Schools Tour. Today the children of Albert Park Public School will be their audience for a performance of El Kid.

Since 1998 Opera Australia's annual calendar has involved The Primary Schools Tour and it has performed to well over one million students. The aim of the program is to develop a foundation of knowledge and interest in opera within the wider community.

Opera Australia's artistic director Lyndon Terracini is particularly excited to be launching El Kid in Lismore due to his personal connection with the area.

In 1993, he founded Northern Rivers Performing Arts, which has gained a significant place in the artistic identity of regional Australia.

"Taking opera to primary schools across New South Wales strengthens Opera Australia's commitment to being more accessible to our audiences, and a program that we particularly enjoy,” Lyndon said.

"Lismore holds a special place in my heart and I'm proud to be launching El Kid in my old stomping ground.”

El Kid will be performed more than 240 times in more than 145 primary schools to about 45,000 children in New South Wales.

Opera Australia has developed the production especially for school students, offering a range of curriculum-based teacher resources to help classes explore classical music using a familiar fairy-tale.

Based on Three Billy Goats Gruff, the 50-minute opera, using the popular tunes of Bizet's Carmen, introduces the drama of opera to primary school students. In this adaption, El Kid is just a kid, but the other goats don't think he has much to offer. When they all head out to attend Seville's biggest fiesta, no one thinks little Diego will have a part to play.

Writer and director Liesel Badorrek brings more than 20 years of theatre experience to El Kid.

Opera Australia arrives at the start of the school day, complete with opera costumes, sets, four singers and a pianist.