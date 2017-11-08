Norco's new boss: 'I will take the co-op from good to great'

NORCO Co-operative Limited has announced that Ben White has been appointed as the chief executive officer.

Chairman Greg McNamara said Mr White's diverse set of skills and experience will be an "excellent fit with the Norco business model”.

"There are many exciting opportunities for Norco in the future and we look forward to Ben leading management and staff through this next exciting phase in our long and proud history,” he said.

"Ben brings to Norco a wide-ranging career in livestock, food, agribusiness and agriculture across Australia and South-East Asia.”

Mr White is from the NSW Riverina, where he had wool, meat, wheat, barley and horses on the family farm.

He is a passionate advocate for Australian farmers and their ability to directly seize opportunities through integrated value chains.

"It is an honour to have been given this opportunity to lead this iconic co-operative through our next stage of profitable and sustainable growth,” he said.

"In just two weeks I have already learnt so much about this diverse agricultural co-operative and I look forward to working with the Norco team on strategies that will take Norco from good to great.

"There is so much happening in the dairy industry at the present time and it is crucial that Norco is well placed to take advantage of any opportunities that are identified in the short, medium and long term.”