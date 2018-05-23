Norco smashes milk sales record

RECORD SALES: While Norco was in discussions with the NSW Health Minister to continue supplying NNSWLHD facilities, the dairy co-op sold nearly 4 million litres.

COMMUNITY support for Norco saw the dairy co-op sell nearly 4 million litres of milk while they were embroiled in tough talks with the state health minister last week.

Norco chairman and acting chief executive, Greg McNamara, said the country's oldest and largest dairy co-op was thrilled to learn it had set a new seven-day sales record while in discussion with the NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard to maintain its contract with HealthShare.

"We are going to break out the milkshakes as we have had our biggest ever sales of milk,” he said.

"This bumper milk sale is new record, with all our sales including retail, grocery and export coming to 3,945,087 litres .”

Mr McNamara said while Norco was delighted with regaining its tender to supply all 17 Northern New South Wales Local Health District facilities, the record number of milk sold was the cream on the cake.

"Our sales have steadily been increasing and to crack a record during the campaign and debate around our supplying to the regional health facilities was fantastic,” he said.

"People are telling me they want to know our farmers are being looked after and they want a local dairy industry and it is so important to them.”

He said the fact the Northern Rivers community got behind the co-op and let their wallets do the talking meant the company was very grateful.

"True friends stand by you when the chips are down and the community has supported us.” he said.

"When times are tough they wanted to support us, Norco and the dairy industry and we are really thankful.”