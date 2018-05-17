Norco scoops up gold medals at prestigious competition

GOLD MEDALS: Norco won eight gold medals at the recent at the 2018 DIAA Australian Dairy Product Competition.

GOLD MEDALS: Norco won eight gold medals at the recent at the 2018 DIAA Australian Dairy Product Competition. Supplied

MILK from Norco might not be good enough for the state government, but the country's largest and oldest dairy co-op scooped eight gold meals at the Dairy Industry Association of Australia this week.

Norco chairman and acting chief executive Greg McNamara said he was thrilled with the sweep of gold medals at the 2018 DIAA Australian Dairy Product Competition.

He said gold was awarded for their Non-Homogenised, Norco Skim, Norco 2%, Norco Capo, Norco Lactose Free Full Cream, Norco REAL Iced Chocolate Ultimate, Norco REAL Fuel Double Shot, and Norco REAL Iced Coffee Double Shot.

"We got the got highest score in the coffee flavoured milk the Double Shot, for modified milk with Norco Capo, best flavoured with Real Double Shot and best white milk with Norco Copo,” he said.

"It's obvious the people who like coffee love us.”

Mr McNamara said the gold medals were wonderful, but the co-op was still fighting back about being shunned for the Northern New South Wales Local Health District tender to supply milk across the region.

"These awards just go to show small and medium-sized companies can compete,” he said.

"But we don't sacrifice quality for price.”

Mr McNamara said since The Northern Star broke the story earlier this week on how the NNSWLHD recently awarded a contract for milk supplies to foreign-owned Dairy Farmers, his email box has "been flooded with support.”

"I want to thank everyone who has sent in their messages of support,” he said.

"Some of the message have shown real anger the state government for their decision not to allow us to supply our local region.”

Mr McNamara said another concern was on how the NSW Government does business in regional areas.

"But it give rise to questions as how the NSW Healthshare goes about it's tenders, because it seems they only want to deal with one company across the state which is ridiculous,” he said.

"How can any one company cover the whole of NSW, because it seems the state government wants one supplier for all its hospitals, rather than use local suppliers.”

"Their decision to shun Norco goes beyond their farmers”, he said.

"This will also impact on the people who deliver the products and how do they expect small businesses to get a foothold when they do something appalling like this?”

Meanwhile, Lismore City Council reported they are a supporter of Norco and purchase 6900 litres of milk annually.