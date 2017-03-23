Norco scoops top award

CREAM RISES: NORCO Dairy farmers and company board members Greg McNamara and Leigh Shearman were thrilled about NORCO winning the 2017 Canstar Blue award for most satisfied customers.

WHEN they heard Norco had taken out a top award for its fresh milk, dairy farmers Greg McNamara and Leigh Shearman were over the moon.

On Tuesday Norco, one of Australia's last remaining dairy co-operatives, learned its locally produced Fresh Milk took out the 2017 Canstar Blue award for most satisfied customers, and also scored exceptionally well on taste, freshness, value for money and packaging design.

The award is presented by customer satisfaction and ratings business, Canstar Blue.

Standing in a paddock at Goolmangar and surrounded by a herd of Norco board member Ms Shearman's dairy cows, Mr McNamara who is chair of the Norco board, said the award was a fantastic result.

"It's a great credit not only to our farmers but to the people who manufacture the milk into the bottle and the franchisees who deliver it the greater network,” he said.

"Not just no-one individual can claim credit, it's a great team effort.”

Ms Shearman said being part of an innovative company with a personal link to its community and customer base is important.

"I'm very proud (of the award), but it does not surprise me,” Ms Shearman said with a smile.

"For about 10 years I've been supplying Norco with milk and often I hear how people love the state and it's great quality.”

Norco chief executive Brett Kelly, said in a highly competitive market, the award is a real honour.

Mr Kelly said due to the immense spend on purchasing milk for personal health, children's development and general family consumption, Norco want to recognise the farmers and local factory workers that produce this high quality product.

"The award shows for consumers to recognise Norco Fresh Milk as the brand that provides them with the most satisfaction when purchasing their milk is a true testament,” he said.

"(Not just) to our Australian farmer-owned dairy cooperative's farmers and co-op workers dedication and passion for creating delicious, high quality dairy products”.

Established in 1895 in Byron Bay, Norco is now one of the only remaining true Australian farmer-owned dairy co-operatives, with more than 330 members across northern NSW and south east Queensland.