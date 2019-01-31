Norco Primex teams up with News Corp

News Corp has been announced as the new major media partner of Norco Primaex.

News Corp has been announced as the new major media partner of Norco Primaex. Marc Stapelberg

Norco PRIMEX, the great Australian Primary Industries Expo, has joined forces with media giant News Corp.

Primex director Bruce Wright announced today that News Corp would be the event's major media partner.

Held at Casino, northern NSW, since 1985, the expo is one of Australia's longest-running and respected field days.

Mr Wright said News Corp was "the perfect fit” for Primex's expanding format.

"The 2019 event, to be held May 16-18, will be one of our biggest with local, national and international exhibitors,” he said.

"As we grow, we need a media partner with the vision, scope, technology and similar goals who can not only assist with that growth, but can fast-track communications, programs and dimensions Primex offers and that is why we have chosen News Corp.

"Whether you are talking about our heartland of the Northern Rivers, Casino, Lismore, Byron, Ballina, Murwillumbah and Grafton, further afield - Coffs, the Gold Coast, Warwick, Toowoomba, the Darling Downs, Gympie, through to New England - and then nationally, News Corp can take our message to those markets.

"During the media partnership negotiations I have been impressed by the enthusiasm, detail and advice that Rod Harris (News Corp's Regional General Manager, Northern NSW) and his News Corp team have brought to the table”.

Mr Harris said: "News Corp Australia is committed to supporting our local communities and there is no better example of how our news media assets including The Northern Star, Rural Weekly and our broader network of print and digital brands will support Norco Primex to deliver their objectives and benefit local communities we represent.

"The Official Program will have a significant distribution of 50,000 and whilst this magazine will be the centrepiece of the partnership, the news coverage we are already delivering will ensure our readers continue to be well informed about the diversity of the Norco Primex event as it continues to develop and grow”.

Mr Wright said Norco Primex would be held a month earlier in 2019 and would dovetail with another high-profile local event, Casino's Beef Week festival.

Norco Primex is expecting to attract about 400 exhibitors to its 18hectare site as well as about 25,000 people across the expo's three days.

"Primex has grown into an event that is still a must for every man and woman on the land, business, agriculture and associated primary industries, but now offers a great day out for the entire family,” Mr Wright said.

"From machinery demonstrations, Paddock to Plate, an entertainment arena, Livestock Essentials Congress, petting stables, family and children's programs, community events, and much, much more - there truly is something for everyone.”