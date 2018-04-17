Norco: My ice cream rules

Josh and Nic from My Kitchen Rules with their Hazelnut Choc Gelato, made in Lismore by Norco and sold by Coles stores.

Josh and Nic from My Kitchen Rules with their Hazelnut Choc Gelato, made in Lismore by Norco and sold by Coles stores. Contributed

THE latest in a long list of delicious ice cream to come out of the Norco stable has a celebrity twist.

The newest addition was Hazelnut Choc Gelato and it was created by Channel Seven's My Kitchen Rules team Josh and Nic.

The boys won a coveted prize, having their frozen treat turned into a product to be featured on Coles shelves the next day.

The limited edition gelato flavour brings the expanding range Norco produce for Coles to around 40 variations. Norco's Coles frozen desserts have picked up multiple awards over the last couple of years for innovation, value and taste.

Norco Foods General Manager, Andrew Burns, said customers eat millions of litres of Coles brand ice cream each year, with demand continuing to increase each year.

"We're constantly reviewing ice cream and confectionery trends around the world to help create new and exciting flavours with the team at Coles for customers around Australia.

"We're delighted that Australians are enjoying the many Coles brand ice creams we produce. It's fantastic to work alongside Coles and Channel Seven to develop what we're sure will be another customer favourite," he said.

Coles Food Store Director, George Dymond, said Coles has worked with Norco for more than eight years to produce new and innovative Coles Brand ice creams with their popularity continuing to grow.

"We're pleased to be able to work with Norco again on a fantastic product we hope our customers will love," he said.

Last year Coles announced that around 220 New South Wales and Queensland dairy farmers will supply 60 million litres of Coles brand milk annually over a nine-year period following an extension of Coles' milk contract with Norco until 2023.

Norco was recognised by Coles in 2014 as Coles Brand Grocery Supplier of the Year for its popular peanut butter ice cream.