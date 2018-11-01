Norco expansion promises farmers better future

Third generation Corndale dairy farmer, Ken Bryant, who is part of NORCO, the $30 million government supported ice cream expansion of the co-operative gives hope to the local mil industry.

Third generation Corndale dairy farmer, Ken Bryant, who is part of NORCO, the $30 million government supported ice cream expansion of the co-operative gives hope to the local mil industry.

KEN Bryant's family have been dairy farmers on their 160 hectare property at Corndale since the 1930s and Norco has played a large part in their livelihood over the generations.

It has been particularly painful for Ken to witness the recent exodus of farmers from the dairy industry due to the dollar-a-litre monopoly the big supermarkets have imposed on milk prices.

So Norco's announcement last week it had secured government funding for a $30<TH>million expansion of the Lismore ice cream plant has him "really excited”.

"There is no about it, we have reached a critical point for the industry and we are hopeful this ice cream expansion is promise of better times ahead,” Mr Bryant said.

"The fact is, if you stop believing, you stop doing. And if we want our sons and daughters to carry on, and we want to attract young people in, the industry has to be profitable.

"But maybe this announcement might just stop the flow of farmers out.”

Norco CEO Greg McNamara said of the recent announcement regarding Norco's success in securing $14.96 million of funding under the Regional Growth Fund was a great boost for the 220 member co-op.

"We will be able to make significant investment in infrastructure, matching the Australian Government's RGF funding dollar for dollar,” Mr McNamara said.

He said the funding will ensure that the co-op can produce higher value ice cream products that will open up new markets around the world and increase the business profitability to pass more on to members. "our members in terms of milk pay and Co-op benefits."

On announcing the grant, Kevin Hogan MP said: "I've had some pretty exciting days as an MP in this region over the past five years but this is up there as one of the best because Norco is loved by our community”.

The project includes the construction of a two-storey building to accommodate the two spiral freezer tunnels, the installation of a fully automated robotic palletising system, water recovery machines and new vats, securing the jobs of the 850 people employed at Norco.

"This means they will produce 100million litres of ice cream each year from 55million litres of milk,” he said.

"It means more people employed, longer shifts and it will secure the jobs that are already here.”

Mr McNamara said the expansion was "an amazing opportunity to develop a world class ice cream facility”.

Mr Bryant said the loyalty shown by the region to the Norco brand was the main reason why it remained the last operating co-operative in the country.

He loves his 370-strong herd and has no plans to stop waking at 4am every day for the first milking of the day.

However, he slammed the antics of big supermarkets, who used the drought levy promise of helping affected farmers, as a way of incentivising consumers to by their homebrand milk over branded products such as Norco.

"Dairy Farmers desperately want the dollar a litre prices to end,” he said.

"The ice cream expansion is great news for the region and the farmers, but it is no silver bullet, and we are watching.”