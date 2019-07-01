Norco calls for more milk, and lots of it

MORE MILK: Norco has announced it is looking for more diary farmers to supply them with fresh quality milk in NSW and Queensland.

MORE MILK: Norco has announced it is looking for more diary farmers to supply them with fresh quality milk in NSW and Queensland. Norco

"WE NEED more milk and there's no minimum set limit."

Norco's acting chair Greg Greg McNamara said Australia's largest dairy co-op is calling out for more suppliers of quality milk to be part of their network.

In 2018 the coop had 214 farms producing 219.9 million litres of milk and a $590.7 million turnover.

Now Mr McNamara said, Norco is seeking suppliers of high quality fresh milk in New South Wales and Queensland.

"There is no set limit, we look at each supplier on their merits as their application processes," he said.

"As more Australians enjoy our great quality, dairy products our need for more fresh milk has grown."

Although recent rains are greening up some areas around the state, Mr McNamara said the drought is still causing supply problems.

"We are looking to keep a reliable source of product as some parts of our supply base around the state are still ravaged by drought," he said.

"Places like Kempsey and out at Kyogle as well as around the Hunter and Taree."

Dairy farmers as far north as Queensland's Sunshine Coast and as far south in NSW as Dungog near Newcastle are invited to contact Norco, he said.

Mr McNamara said an incentive is a rise in the farmgate price.

"Coles have told us they are increasing their milk price by10 cents so they are putting this back into a drought fund that is going back to farmer.

"So if a consumer buys a generic milk they pay an extra 20 cents which goes directly to dairy farmers.

Norco currently holds the contract to supply Coles' milk in Northern NSW and Queensland and it is understood around 38 per cent of Norco's total supply goes to the supermarket chain's branded milk.

"We have told our farmers there will be additional money coming to them," he said.

"This will assist farmers so they can grow their profitability."

In March Norco lifted the price paid directly to its farmers by 6.5 cents a litre for the next three months, with the price due to be revised this month for the year ahead.

To contact the Farm Supply Team phone 02 6627 8000.