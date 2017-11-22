Nominate your local hero today

Menu
TOP WORK: Ballina Shire Citizen of the Year, Doug Stinson, with Leslie Stinson. Tony Partridge

LOCAL heroes may not wear a cape and mask but they often go about their good deeds without too much fanfare.

Each year Ballina Shire Council recognises our local heroes through the Australia Day Awards.

However, there's a catch for the awards to be successful - and that's community participation.

The 2017 Ballina Shire Australia Day Celebrations saw many deserving residents and community recognised for the valuable contribution they make to Ballina Shire.

From over 40 nominations, the top honour of 2017 Citizen of the Year was Doug Stinson.

Doug is a community all-rounder and hasn't sat still since he retired over 16 years ago.

He's been involved in Cancer Council's Relay for Life, Lions Club of Lennox Head, Lennox Head Surf Club, Alstonville Tennis Club, Alstonville Soccer Club and the Ballina District Community Services Association.

Nominate by collecting a form from ballina.nsw.gov.au, or by telephoning 1300864444.

