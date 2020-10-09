Nominate your local hero for Australia Day Awards

2020 Award winners at the Richmond Valley Australia Day ceremony at Casino Drill Hall.

RICHMOND Valley residents have the opportunity to nominate an individual who has made an outstanding achievement or contribution within the community.

The Richmond Valley Council 2021 Australia Day Awards will comprise of six categories:

• Citizen of the Year recognises outstanding members of the community for their personal endeavours, achievements and community involvement;

• Young Citizen of the Year (24 years of age or under) recognises young citizens aged 24 years or under for their personal endeavours, achievements and community involvement; and

• Volunteer and Young of the Year (24 years of age or under) recognises members of the community of any age making significant and lasting contributions to the social, recreational, environmental and economic quality of life in the community through their endeavours on behalf of individuals, organisations, charities, service groups, clubs, churches, sporting groups, health or youth.

• Sportsperson and Young Sportsperson of the Year (17 years of age or under) recognises sports people for their personal endeavours and achievements in their sporting code.

Council has launched a new online nomination form to make it easier for the public to celebrate a local legend.

Mayor Robert Mustow said many locals continued their good will despite the extraordinary challenges caused by drought, bushfires and the global pandemic.

"Our local area is lucky to have so many fantastic, selfless people who volunteer and give back to the community rain, hail or shine," he said.

"Whether it's a local community group, sporting club or your neighbour, please think about nominating them for an Australia Day award."

Our nominations are open, with applications available at www.richmondvalley.nsw.gov.au/community-services/australia-day/

Nominations will close 5pm, December 4.