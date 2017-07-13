Nominate someone amazing for achievement and community awards

NORTHERN Rivers residents are being encouraged to nominate an individual, group or organisation that deserves to be recognised for the hard work that they do for the NSW Regional Achievement and Community Awards.
Category winners will be presented with $2,500 from Commonwealth Bank and a trophy and the other category winner will receive television exposure and a trophy.
A nomination can be completed online for the following categories:
- Crown Reserve Trust Community Manager's Award
- Employer Excellence in Aged Care Award
- Crown Reserve Trust Corporate Manager's Award
- Volunteering Award
- Agricultural Innovation Award
- Customer Service Award
- Community Group of the Year Award
Applicants can provide the following information to Awards Australia and nominees will then be contacted to complete the questions:
- The nominees first name, last name and organisation if applicable
- Category you wish to nominate the person/group/organisation into
- Nominees email address
- Nominees contact phone number
- Your name, contact number and email address
Nominations will close on Wednesday August 16, access to be forms can be found at Awards Australia.