Nominate someone amazing for achievement and community awards

A big cash prize is up for grabs from Awards Australia.

NORTHERN Rivers residents are being encouraged to nominate an individual, group or organisation that deserves to be recognised for the hard work that they do for the NSW Regional Achievement and Community Awards.

Category winners will be presented with $2,500 from Commonwealth Bank and a trophy and the other category winner will receive television exposure and a trophy.

A nomination can be completed online for the following categories:

Crown Reserve Trust Community Manager's Award

Employer Excellence in Aged Care Award

Crown Reserve Trust Corporate Manager's Award

Volunteering Award

Agricultural Innovation Award

Customer Service Award

Community Group of the Year Award

Applicants can provide the following information to Awards Australia and nominees will then be contacted to complete the questions:

The nominees first name, last name and organisation if applicable

Category you wish to nominate the person/group/organisation into

Nominees email address

Nominees contact phone number

Your name, contact number and email address

Nominations will close on Wednesday August 16, access to be forms can be found at Awards Australia.