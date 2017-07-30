Nominate now for community funds

The NSW Government has called on councils, local businesses and community groups to nominate community infrastructure projects for funding under the first round of the Stronger Country Communities Fund.

"The Stronger Country Communities Fund will build new parks, playgrounds and pathways and refurbish local schools, health facilities, community centres, libraries and local parks for rural and regional communities,” Lismore MP, Thomas George said.

"This funding will realise projects the community needs and wants making them even more vibrant places to live and work.

"Although councils will submit all applications to the fund, community groups are strongly encouraged to identify proposals that meet local aspirations and ensure its local councils are aware of its interest in accessing this funding.”

Mr George said the fund will support projects between $100,000 and $1 million, or higher with financial co-contribution.

"The Stronger Country Communities Fund is a once-in-a-generation investment in the facilities and services that makes our towns and regional cities the best places in NSW to live and work.”

The Stronger Country Communities Fund was part of the NSW Government's $1.3 billion Regional Growth Fund, designed to improve economic growth and productivity with investment in regional communities.

Constituents and councils in the region are encouraged to visit:

www.nsw.gov.au/strongercountrycommunities for more information.