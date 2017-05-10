Nominate environmental work for green globe award

NORTHERN Rivers residents are encouraged to nominate themselves, a project or program with forward thinking environmental work for the 18th Green Globes Awards.

The awards celebrate exceptional environmental achievements and outstanding sustainability projects.

Office of Environment and Heritage (OEH) Chief Executive, Anthony Lean, said the Green Globe Awards honour the hard work, tenacity and creativity of environmental leaders.

"The awards have ten categories showcasing businesses, community groups and individuals who are leading the way in making a progressive, resilient and more sustainable NSW,” Mr Lean said.

"The awards recognise and celebrate the movers and shakers creating new business models, building community resilience and caring for the natural wonders and unique plants and animals of NSW,” he said.

OEH are looking to hear from potential young sustainability champions, can-do initiatives from not-for-profit groups for the Community Leadership category and dynamic commercial projects for the Business Leadership Award.

There are awards for work with positive impact on climate change, innovation, resource efficiency, natural environment and built environment.

Mr Lean said one third of last years nominations came from regional NSW and said "awards are a fantastic platform to network and reach new audiences”.

Charles Sturt University Vice-Chancellor Professor, Andrew Vann, said winning last year's Climate Change Leadership category helped show people can live and work more sustainably.

"We hope that we can inspire other organisations to reduce their own carbon footprint and do their bit for the planet,” Mr Vann said.

The Award nominations are judged by a panel of independent experts.

The 2017 winners will be announced at a gala ceremony at The Art Gallery of New South Wales on October 19, 2017.

Nominate yourself, a project or program, before June 27 at www.environment.nsw.gov.au/greenglobes/.