Nollsie's new album and latest shenanigans

Javier Encalada
27th Feb 2017

AUSTRALIAN singer Shannon Noll is in the middle of a legal storm but he is making the most of it to promote himself.

On 15 January, Noll was arrested for allegedly assaulting a bouncer at an Adelaide strip club.

He was then charged by Police with two counts of assault and was scheduled to appear at the Adelaide magistrates court earlier this month. He did not appear before the court.

Last Friday , a judge contemplated issuing an arrest warrant for Noll should he dodge his next court appearance.

The singer responded with an on-stage stunt.

To close off his show last weekend at Queensland's Sandstone Point, Noll was taken from the stage by two propel dressed as female police officers while the final chords of What About Me? rang out.

Noll is scheduled to appear before court again in April.

Shannon Noll is about to release a new album of original songs.

First single Switch Me On sees Shannon hooking up with Good Charlotte's Benji Madden, to write a driving missive of redemption through love.

Last September, Noll released the single Who Am I, with a performance at the Deni Ute Muster, and appropriately, the track is all about utes.

Shannon Noll Photo Contributed
Shannon Noll Photo Contributed Contributed

Shannon Noll, 41, first came to prominence as runner-up of the first season of TV talent show Australian Idol in 2003.

He has released five top ten albums, including two number-one multi-platinum sellers.

Noll's debut single, What About Me, was certified four times platinum and became the highest selling single of 2004 in Australia.

Noll has become a popular internet meme in Australia.

The popular phrase 'Shannon Noll was robbed of the 2003 Australian Idol title' gained popularity in 2015, with multiple Facebook pages appearing featuring the phrase.

Noll is recognisable by his Southern Cross tattoo, an image of which was highly circulated in internet meme culture.

  At the Casino RSM Club on Saturday, July 29. For details visit casinorsm.com.au/whats-on/
northern rivers entertainment shannon noll

