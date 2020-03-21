Noisy nights ahead: supermarket deliveries go 24/7

BEGINNING March 20, the NSW Government implemented new rules that enable supermarkets across the state to receive deliveries 24 hours a day.

The move comes as supermarkets ration products to cope with panic buyers, who continue to strip shelves bare of essential items. Since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic was declared, shoppers have had difficulty locating basic food, medical and sanitary products.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the government had moved to override local council rules that restrict some stores from restocking their shelves and operating their loading docks outside regular business hours.

“We need to make sure these products can move from factories to shelves as quickly as possible,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“We are moving quickly so truck drivers can make deliveries to supermarkets around the clock.

“It is important that people now stop unnecessary panic buying.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that he is ‘disappointed’ in the un-Australian panic buying in supermarkets such as Woolworths, Coles, Aldi and IGA.

“It is not sensible, it is not helpful and it has been one of the most disappointing things I have seen in Australian behaviour in response to this crisis,” he told reporters during a press conference on Wednesday.

“On bulk purchasing of supplies: Stop hoarding. I can’t be more blunt about it. Stop it.”

Planning and Public Spaces Minister Rob Stokes said the State Environmental Planning Policy Amendment (COVID-19 Response) 2020 makes clear that truck deliveries are able to supply shops and retailers with essential goods at all times to support communities.

“Councils and retailers have been working well together to allow greater flexibility in delivery hours, and this change gives everyone the certainty we need to ensure these deliveries can continue,” Mr Stokes said.

“The SEPP makes clear that truck deliveries are able to supply shops and retailers with essential goods at all times.”

According to an employee at the Woolworths store in Lismore Central, deliveries previously took place from around 4am and would often continue through to the afternoon.

Staff members will now be required to cover the hours between 12pm and 4am in order to receive these deliveries.

The new rules apply immediately and will be kept in place until the crisis is over.