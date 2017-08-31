Noise complaints threaten local business

21°
THE fate of Poinciana in Mullumbimby is in the community's hands after noise complaints recently surfaced threatening the venues future.

Owner and Licensee Moni Emilio said she could be slapped with a $6000 fine from Byron Shire Council if the community doesn't back down.

"Council is on high alert and we need to ask all the people who are complaining to stand down and come directly to me and try to understand the scale we are working with,” Ms Emilio said.

The venue has been operating as a entertainment hub for 10 years which has only been owned by Ms Emilio in the last 18 months.

"It's a very much iconic entertainment base culture here and I bought it on that basis to carry that forward,” Ms Emilio said.

"We started doing a heavier sound about six weeks ago and the complaints have come and I agree and are adjusting everything.”

This isn't Ms Emilio's first successful establishment having worked in the industry for 20 years with venues in Byron Bay, Airlie Beach, Cairns and Darwin.

"I have run major licencing challenges over the years and I understand the delicate balance between the community and bars.”

She is requesting the community give her a month trial to manage and liaise to get the restaurant running in a way that best suits everyone.

"We are asking for an extension of time to trial a better sound but we are also aware this venue performs as an entertainment service and having live music here is part of that, it always has been and if that is not available to us then I don't understand why the Poinciana is here,” she said.

"If we can't come to an agreement then the business will have to change hands.”

Ms Emilio recently posted on a local community Facebook page asking those who wish to complain to contact her directly to express their concerns.

Since then an influx of comments in support of the venue have been shared.

"95% are in support but the 5% that aren't, are the 5% that will shut this place down,” Ms Emilio said.

Poinciana runs four music entertainment nights a week from Thursday through Sunday.

Patrons can enjoy blue grass folk and country rock on Thursday nights, a cabaret style dinner on Saturday nights and DJs on both Friday and Sunday.

