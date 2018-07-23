Menu
Kayaker Noemie Fox is making a mark in her sport.
Water Sports

Another Fox paddles onto world podium

by Amanda Lulham
23rd Jul 2018 4:57 PM

THE younger sister of canoe slalom star and multiple Olympian Jessica Fox is now making her own splash in the sport.

Noemie Fox has won Australia's first medal of the world under-23 championships in Italy with a bronze in the C1 racing despite incurring a time penalty for a gate touch.

The 21-year-old's success follows on from older sister Jessica winning three straight K1 and C1 crowns at World Cup events across Europe this month.

Noemie Fox won a silver medal with her sister at last year's canoe slalom world championship in the C1 team's event.

Fox, who missed making the K1 final in Italy, on Monday ensured she was in the mix for medals in the C1 by qualifying on her second run and then producing a podium performance in the final.

"I'm super happy, it's been a long and tough week," Fox said.

Kayaker Noemie Fox training on the Nepean River.
"To finish with a solid run, where I felt really good, it's a shame about the touch, but I'm really happy.

"It's been a bit of an emotional rollercoaster. I think I had a good preparation, I would have loved to have a go in kayak, but I'm just glad I paddled to my potential and my ability today."

