Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been arrested for drink driving at Byron Bay.
A man has been arrested for drink driving at Byron Bay.
News

No you can’t drive after two schooners, one wine, two vodkas

21st Jun 2020 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who told police he had been drinking for eight hours before getting behind the wheel of his car has been arrested.

The man was driving along Bangalow Rd, Byron Bay, about 1.35am on Saturday when he pulled over and turned off his headlights.

Police stopped behind him and conducted a roadside breath test, which was positive, and he was arrested and taken to the Byron Bay Police Station.

Tweed-Byron Police District Inspector Bobbie Cullen said he recorded a reading of 0.14.

She said he had been drinking since 5pm the previous night, and his last drink was at 1am.

"He indicated he had consumed two schooners of beer, a glass of wine and two vodka mixed drinks," Insp Cullen said.

"He had glazed eyes, his movements were sluggish, his speech was slow, and he was unsteady on his feet."

The man's driver's licence was immediately suspended.

He will appear in Byron Bay Local Court on August 3.

byron bay drink driving northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man flown to hospital after being hit by vehicle on highway

        premium_icon Man flown to hospital after being hit by vehicle on highway

        News THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to transfer the person injured to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

        ‘Nominate a tip day, where we can dump a trailer-load’

        premium_icon ‘Nominate a tip day, where we can dump a trailer-load’

        News A CUMBALUM resident has a suggestion for Ballina Shire Council.

        'Crucial' to reflect on slave history on Northern Rivers

        premium_icon 'Crucial' to reflect on slave history on Northern Rivers

        News ACADEMICS say reconciliation can only take place if ‘the good, the bad and the...

        CUB Tap Torch arrives at The Australian

        premium_icon CUB Tap Torch arrives at The Australian

        News THE Carton United Breweries tap torch has touched down in Ballina to celebrate the...