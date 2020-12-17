Menu
‘No words’: Council workers baffled by bizarre vandalism

Liana Boss
17th Dec 2020 11:15 AM
IN WHAT has been a horror week for the region, Byron Shire Council staff have been confronted by a bizarre scene in Apex Park.

The town has already been beleaguered by further erosion impacts on Main Beach and Clarkes Beach due to severe weather.

<< How Byron Shire’s faring from severe weather impacts >>

<< Good news, sand is finally coming back to Clarkes Beach >>

<< Storms continue after beach ‘swallowed’ >>

Then this morning, the council’s staff found a bizarre scene involving poles and branches stacked in one of the Exceloo public toilets at Apex Park.

“After everything our community has had to deal with this week, there really are no words for this act of vandalism,” the council said in a post on social media.”

More to come.

