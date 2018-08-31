No wonder vacancies are limited in this coastal paradise

STRONG prices and tight supply are the two factors that have defined the Evans Head market during the past 12 months.

More and more people are attracted to this low-key coastal hideaway, but it's a small market, and opportunities to get in are few and far between.

"Inquiries are up 20-25 per cent...and some of those are coming from regions we haven't typically had a lot of inquiries from in the past,” Evans Head First National director Brad Dicinoski said.

Traditionally buyers have come from Casino, Lismore and Kyogle, with a view to buying retirement or holiday homes, but in the past year there has been increasing interest from buyers in areas such as Brunswick Heads, Ocean Shores and Lennox Head who are starting to look further afield or cash in on the high prices in their suburbs while they can.

Evans Head Fishing Classic. Susanna Freymark

Premium buyers are also showing interest in Evans Head. Post GFC, that end of the Evans Head market was sluggish, but demand for high-end property has well and truly recovered in the past five years.

Prices have pushed through the million dollar mark on more than a few occasions in the past 12 months - beachside 27 Terrace St fetched $1.15 million in December, 95 Ocean Drive went for $1.32 million in November, 1 Catalina Crescent on the headland sold for $1.225 million, and then there was the record breaking $2.4 million sale of 7 Elm St, a four- bedroom riverside home with a big block and big development potential.

Sales such as these, combined with high demand, have resulted in the Evans Head median house price surging by 22.9 per cent in the past 12 months to $630,000.

It's not hard to see why people want to buy in Evans Head. The town has kilometres of unspoilt and uncrowded beaches, a relaxed coastal village atmosphere and breathtaking views of the coastline from the headland and Razorback Lookout on the southern side of the river.

There is a K-12 school, a good selection of restaurants and cafes, and a fitness and aquatic centre.

There's good fishing to be had and some excellent surfing beaches.

The lack of housing stock might make it tough to get in, but that's exactly what makes Evans Head so special.

Its small-village charm is preserved by the National Park that surrounds it - Broadwater National Park to the north and Bundjalung National Park to the south - which naturally limit growth.

"We're not going to be overdeveloped and that's what we love about it,” Mr Dicinowski said.

"That's the charm of Evans Head.”

After a red hot 12 months, Evans Head looks like it's starting to lose some heat - but only a little.

"I don't believe there will be any significant change, however we are of the opinion that demand is starting to ease a little bit,” Mr Dicinowski said.

"Given the shortage of supply, we expect prices will hold, however we don't forsee the same price increases that we've experienced over the past 12-18 months.”