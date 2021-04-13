‘No way’: Disgraced MP set for $105k payout after dumping

Disgraced Queensland MP Andrew Laming could get a $105,000 taxpayer-funded payout after he was sensationally disendorsed by Queensland's Liberal National Party after refusing to withdraw his nomination to contest the next federal election.

Dr Laming, despite publicly declaring he would retire at the next election after being accused of bad behaviour towards several women, did not withdraw his application to be re-endorsed for the seat of Bowman.

The disgraced MP- who is on leave undergoing empathy training- could benefit from not being preselected.

Under parliament rules, MP's who involuntarily retire after failing to be re-endorsed "for reasons other than misconduct" are eligible to receive a "resettlement allowance" worth six months of their base salary.

For Dr Laming, this would be worth $105,625, but it is not yet certain he will be eligible.

Federal Member for Bowman Andrew Laming has been sensationally disendorsed by the Queensland LNP. Picture: Glenn Hunt

He faced the LNP's powerful vetting committee on Monday, and in a statement late this evening, a spokesman for the party confirmed he had failed.

"Today Dr Andrew Laming met with the LNP's Applicant Review Committee (ARC)," the spokesman said.

"The LNP's State Executive has accepted the ARC's recommendation that Dr Laming not proceed as a candidate and has reopened nominations for the seat of Bowman."

It is understood there is a large field of female candidates vying to be endorsed in the seat.

It comes after Coalition sources on Monday afternoon told the Courier-Mail there was "no way" Dr Laming would be re-endorsed by the party.

Dr Laming is currently on medical leave to undergo empathy training, after explosive allegations surrounding his "unacceptable" behaviour toward women that included abusive messages on Facebook and taking a photo of a woman bending over, with her underwear exposed in 2019.

He is currently being investigated by the Australian Electoral Commission over dozens of Facebook pages he allegedly ran in the Redlands community without political authorisation.

A high level Coalition source also said it was more likely now that the Prime Minister would step in and make a "captain's pick" of who he would like to run in the seat.

Originally published as 'No way': Disgraced MP set for $105k payout after LNP dumping