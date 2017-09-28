No water deliveries until November

FLAT-OUT: Blu-Water employee Rowan Weir collects more water for his deliveries around the Northern Rivers after residents wait in dire need of rain to fill their water tanks.

FLAT-OUT: Blu-Water employee Rowan Weir collects more water for his deliveries around the Northern Rivers after residents wait in dire need of rain to fill their water tanks. Marc Stapelberg

WATER carriers across the Northern Rivers are working tirelessly to try to meet the increasing demand for their precious commodity.

The Northern Star yesterday contacted four water suppliers in the region, and the shortest wait time to fill a household tank was 21 days through Add Water Cartage.

Water Please was so busy that the company's voicemail was full.

Water 4 You had a four-week wait, while Alstonville Blu-Water owner Tony Axisa said they were booked out for the next six weeks.

One week ago he was getting around 60 calls a day, but now he is answering up to 80 calls per day.

"If there is no significant rain I think we will be busy up until Christmas at this rate,” Mr Axisa said.

"I'm trying to service those who are desperate and fit them in somewhere along the line.

"We will have a third truck next week to try and keep up with the backlog.

He has had to triple his staff since the demand started reaching a critical point one month ago.

There is now two staff operating each truck sharing the workload, as trucks are are running up to 18 hours a day.

"We are now working on a schedule late into the night and beginning early mornings,” Mr Axisa said.

"People are ringing every water carrier in the Northern Rivers.

"Some are placing orders then going away, staying at friends' places or at caravan parks in the meantime.

"We have been able to handle the overflow from those people delaying.”

He said water carriers around the region were working together to get on top of things.

Absolutely Water owner Mal Towers currently have trucks delivering water around the Northern Rivers at the moment, but he said there were lessons to be learnt.

"The moral of the story is when your last tank reaches half full is when you should be placing orders,” he said.

"Nobody should be leaving their tanks less than half full because if a fire breaks out then they've got no water to put it out.”