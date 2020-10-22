No uniforms, no visit hours: Facility will ‘bee’ different

TWO local aged care professionals are preparing to open their first aged care facility, where families would be able to visit whenever they want and staff will wear no uniforms.

Byron Shire residents Grescha Brewer and Jo Dwyer are planning to redefine aged care on the Northern Rivers with their new business, Honey Bee Homes.

Jo Dwyer said they will be using a non-clinical approach and individualised care.

"There are no set visiting hours, we welcome family and friends to visit when they wish to," she said.

"You won't see uniforms or hear metal trolleys rattling around. But you might hear chooks clucking and bees buzzing, or smell a freshly baked cake coming out of the oven for morning tea. We won't define our residents by any diagnosis they've been given. We offer flexible, personalised care specialising in dementia care."

"Working across areas such as clinical/nursing, lifestyle, hospitality, allied health and maintenance, our hand-picked, qualified staff genuinely love caring and making a difference."

Grescha Brewer said their shared passion in the work they did evolved into a clear vision of better care and a business idea: Honey Bee Homes.

Entrepreneurs Jo Dwyer and Grescha Brewer are about to open their first aged care home.

"We know what works, what doesn't, and what should be done much better. We are on a mission to improve the way aged care is presented and delivered," Mrs Brewer said.

"We're driven by making a difference to those who feel vulnerable in their ageing and the families struggling emotionally with the reality of placing a loved one into aged care. It can be unsettling for everyone. The process, the cost, the care and regulations can be overwhelming," says Jo.

The first Honey Bee Home is expected to open in November in Coorabel.

The entrepreneurs will host information sessions at 07.30am and 5pm on Wednesday, October 28, at 3/36 Byron St, in Bangalow.