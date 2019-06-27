Study released on new hotel's impact on traffic

PROJECT: Mercato on Byron developers are planning to build a development of a 146-room hotel, function centre and retail space on Jonson Street.

THE traffic impact assessment submitted to Byron Shire Council for a new 146-room hotel in Jonson St has concluded that the development will have "no significant traffic or transport impacts".

The assertion is the key finding of the traffic impact assessment for the proposed hotel development, to be located at 106 Jonson St, in Byron Bay, a project by Mercato on Byron Pty Ltd which operates the shopping centre next door.

The new hotel will operate in the former Woolworths Byron Bay site.

Besides the 146 hotel rooms, the proposed development would include a restaurant, function or meeting rooms, a small retail area and ancillary gym and pool areas.

The document, generated by Bitzios Consulting, detailed the proposed development was expected to generate 36 vehicle trips in the AM peak hour, 71 vehicle trips in the PM peak hour and 72 vehicle trips in the weekend peak hour periods. All intersections are expected to operate within acceptable performance limits for the background and design traffic volumes for the expected year of opening (2020) and 10-year design horizon (2030).

The document also stated the proposed Byron Bypass was expected to be completed prior to the development's 10-year design horizon (2030).

"Based on strategic modelling conducted by VLC (Veich Lister Consulting, who prepared the West Byron Development Transport Study), is expected to significantly reduce traffic on Jonson St in the vicinity of the proposed development," the document stated.

The proposed parking provision (103 spaces) is considered sufficient by the consultants to meet the demands of the development, "despite a significant shortfall against Council's DCP (Development Control Plan) as the development proposes appropriate measures to reduce parking demand predominantly through the encouraging access via active and public transport.

The project also includes 40 bicycle parking spaces, deemed to appropriately cater for the development's bicycle parking demand. The cost of completing the project is estimated to be $39,897,000.