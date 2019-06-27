Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PROJECT: Mercato on Byron developers are planning to build a development of a 146-room hotel, function centre and retail space on Jonson Street.
PROJECT: Mercato on Byron developers are planning to build a development of a 146-room hotel, function centre and retail space on Jonson Street. Jasmine Burke
Business

Study released on new hotel's impact on traffic

Javier Encalada
by
27th Jun 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE traffic impact assessment submitted to Byron Shire Council for a new 146-room hotel in Jonson St has concluded that the development will have "no significant traffic or transport impacts".

The assertion is the key finding of the traffic impact assessment for the proposed hotel development, to be located at 106 Jonson St, in Byron Bay, a project by Mercato on Byron Pty Ltd which operates the shopping centre next door.

The new hotel will operate in the former Woolworths Byron Bay site.

Besides the 146 hotel rooms, the proposed development would include a restaurant, function or meeting rooms, a small retail area and ancillary gym and pool areas.

The document, generated by Bitzios Consulting, detailed the proposed development was expected to generate 36 vehicle trips in the AM peak hour, 71 vehicle trips in the PM peak hour and 72 vehicle trips in the weekend peak hour periods. All intersections are expected to operate within acceptable performance limits for the background and design traffic volumes for the expected year of opening (2020) and 10-year design horizon (2030).

The document also stated the proposed Byron Bypass was expected to be completed prior to the development's 10-year design horizon (2030).

"Based on strategic modelling conducted by VLC (Veich Lister Consulting, who prepared the West Byron Development Transport Study), is expected to significantly reduce traffic on Jonson St in the vicinity of the proposed development," the document stated.

The proposed parking provision (103 spaces) is considered sufficient by the consultants to meet the demands of the development, "despite a significant shortfall against Council's DCP (Development Control Plan) as the development proposes appropriate measures to reduce parking demand predominantly through the encouraging access via active and public transport.

The project also includes 40 bicycle parking spaces, deemed to appropriately cater for the development's bicycle parking demand. The cost of completing the project is estimated to be $39,897,000.

byron bay development application essence hotel hotel mercato
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    'Cult' leader's lawyer to be referred to legal watchdog

    premium_icon 'Cult' leader's lawyer to be referred to legal watchdog

    News THE court heard the Northern Rivers solicitor, who has family ties to Serge Benhayon, was "deflecting responsibility" for her conduct.

    'RACE AGAINST TIME': Water supply could end in 200 days

    premium_icon 'RACE AGAINST TIME': Water supply could end in 200 days

    Environment Water supplies are rapidly decreasing in Tenterfield

    Belgian police to join search for Theo Hayez

    Belgian police to join search for Theo Hayez

    Crime The Belgian backpacker has been missing since May 31

    Annual parking fee being considered for Lismore

    premium_icon Annual parking fee being considered for Lismore

    Council News Mayor says the plan will save people money