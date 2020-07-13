Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have warned people it’s still an offence to host a large party, as they continue to be alerted to large gatherings.
Police have warned people it’s still an offence to host a large party, as they continue to be alerted to large gatherings.
Health

‘No time to be complacent’: police warn against big parties

Liana Turner
13th Jul 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWEED Byron Police District officers have warned people to adhere to continuing COVID-19 restrictions.

The warning comes a week after police were called to two large parties in the Byron Shire last weekend.

One of those involved more than 1000 people while the other had more than 200 attendees.

<< 'Complacency will be as dangerous as COVID': Health boss >>

<< 'Staggeringly irresponsible' to have 1000 people at party >>

"Police in the Tweed Byron District continue to respond to numerous calls to large house parties," they said in a statement.

"The public is reminded that existing Health Minister's COVID-19 restrictions limit visitors to the home to 20 people.

"Substantial fines may be issued if offences are detected.

Tweed/Byron Police District further remind the public that continued vigilance is required in relation to COVID-19.

"This is no time to be complacent."

covid-19 restrictions northern rivers crime northern rivers health tweed byron police district
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Truck crash causes ‘significant delays’ on Pacific Highway

        premium_icon Truck crash causes ‘significant delays’ on Pacific Highway

        News MOTORISTS have been advised to plan an extra hour of travel time.

        How one phone call can prevent a tragedy

        premium_icon How one phone call can prevent a tragedy

        News PEACE of mind for vulnerable or isolated older people living alone is provided by...

        Building destroyed in fire was being used as makeshift home

        premium_icon Building destroyed in fire was being used as makeshift home

        News FIRE crews were called to the blaze in the early hours of the morning.

        Final flights from Melbourne expected to land today

        premium_icon Final flights from Melbourne expected to land today

        News FINAL services scheduled between the Victorian capital and the Northern Rivers.