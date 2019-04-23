Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
This Ford Ranger was the fourth vehicle to be towed by Rainbow Beach Towing & Roadside Assist over the Easter long weekend, and the only one that got stuck on the notorious Mudlo Rocks.
This Ford Ranger was the fourth vehicle to be towed by Rainbow Beach Towing & Roadside Assist over the Easter long weekend, and the only one that got stuck on the notorious Mudlo Rocks. Rainbow Beach Towing
Offbeat

'No sympathy': Latest Mudlo Rocks victim slammed

Ashley Carter
by
23rd Apr 2019 9:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE driver of a Ford Ranger that became wedged at the notorious Mudlo Rocks over the Easter long weekend has received a harsh backlash for ignoring warnings.

About 14 cars had to be retrieved from Rainbow Beach and Fraser Island during the busy long weekend.

Warnings were issued to drivers to stay off the dunes and avoid driving at high tide as campers flooded the popular Cooloola Coast.

But according to Rainbow Beach Towing and Roadside Assist, four vehicles still got themselves into trouble, having to be towed off the beach.

The driver reportedly got stuck on Sunday night when trying to pass the rocks at mid-tide.
The driver reportedly got stuck on Sunday night when trying to pass the rocks at mid-tide. I got bogged at Inskip Point

The Ford Ranger was the fourth car to be rescued and the only car that got stuck at Mudlo Rocks.

The driver reportedly decided to access the rocks during mid-tide.

Mudlo Rocks is currently impassable at all times due to severe erosion.

Other 4WDers have slammed the driver for ignorning warnings about Mudlo Rocks.
Other 4WDers have slammed the driver for ignorning warnings about Mudlo Rocks. Rainbow Beach Towing

Popular Facebook page I got bogged at Inskip Point was inundated with comments after it shared multiple photos of the stranded four-wheel-drive.

"Mudlo didn't do a thing. The driver is responsible for that," Dave Challinor said.

Reader poll

Should there be more restrictions for 4WDs at Rainbow Beach?

View Results

"There has been plenty of warnings going around that the rocks at Mudlo was not possible. No sympathy," Manda Dave Jones said.

"It's been unpassable for months, this is preventable," Wolfgang Haiden said.

It was the fourth vehicle to be towed by Rainbow Beach Towing & Assist over the weekend.
It was the fourth vehicle to be towed by Rainbow Beach Towing & Assist over the weekend. Rainbow Beach Towing
4wd cooloola coast editors picks inskip point mudlo rocks rainbow beach
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Surfers praised for efforts to rescue fisherman

    premium_icon Surfers praised for efforts to rescue fisherman

    News THE man was found unconscious and unresponsive by surfers, who helped him from the water.

    • 23rd Apr 2019 11:01 AM
    Prison inmate charged after alleged disturbing phone videos

    premium_icon Prison inmate charged after alleged disturbing phone videos

    Crime Police have charged four men over a range of offences

    3000 protesters unite at Stop Adani rally

    3000 protesters unite at Stop Adani rally

    Environment "I'd like to see an end to fossil fuels all together"

    $2 tacos, delicious margaritas at opening of new restaurant

    premium_icon $2 tacos, delicious margaritas at opening of new restaurant

    Whats On The new venue has created 40 jobs and will seat 250 people