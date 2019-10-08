No sweeps or racing on Cup Day at this restaurant

IT'S the race that stops a nation, except for the tiny Northern Rivers village of Newrybar, which is saying Nup to the Cup.

On Tuesday, November 5, from 12.30pm, Harvest Newrybar Restaurant has decided to celebrate horses and their well-being instead of the Melbourne Cup.

People will be able to dress up and enjoy drinks and a great meal, music and fun, just don't expect sweeps or any kind of betting, nor races on a big screen.

The food event will offer a Harvest Spritz, with four courses and live music for $95 per person.

Brooke Hudson, Co-Owner Harvest Newrybar, invited 'like-minded people' to attend - dressed up, wear a hat and be glamorous to celebrate horses.

"We felt the Melbourne Cup as it stood no longer represented Harvest and her people - so we have collectively decided to use the day to raise money for horses," she said.

"Our personal moral code of ethics at Harvest is treating the animals we do serve with the upmost respect - this meaning that we only serve meat products that come from local, ethical, sustainable and organic farmers. We are also a member of the Good Fish Project, one of few restaurants Australia wide with a 100 per cent commitment to serving sustainable seafood only. We are doing our bit every way we can, but first and foremost we are being true to our team's beliefs. We are passionate about the planet, and believe it's essential for us to step up where we can.

"While we are not a vegan or vegetarian restaurant (we happily cater for both ) we are a restaurant that is 100 per cent ethical and sustainable.

"We are also a team of people who believe that animals being used for gambling and sport is inhumane."

All profits from the event will go to non-profit charity Horse Rescue Australia.