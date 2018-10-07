Menu
IT’s no surprise that the Territory has had the second most, percentage-wise, same-sex weddings than any other state. Keryn and Jodi Cowan-Beech tied the knot in May. Picture: LISA HATZ PHOTOGRAPHY
Lifestyle

Territory the ideal place to say ‘I do’

7th Oct 2018 6:00 PM

IT's no surprise that the Territory has had the second most, percentage-wise, same-sex weddings than any other state.

The Territory has always been a place that's been ahead of the nation in tolerance. It's been a place where having your own view is more likely to be respected, where living your own life is totally OK. As one gay man commented to this paper in recent months: "In the Territory, it's too hot to care about what other people are doing."

But in the least crass way possible, it's time we cash in on this tolerance. It's time the Territory's openness and friendliness is shared with the rest of Australia.

Keryn and Jodi Cowen-Beech are perfect examples of a way the Territory could improve its economy.

While the couple live in Alice Springs, in a town they call the "lesbian capital of Australia", they chose to elope to Uluru to get married.

We have some of the most iconic and beautiful landscapes here. Every week, in Frontier, we see photos of
people's spectacular weddings. Maybe the Government should be cashing in on our love of love and making the Territory the place for destination weddings.

