’No spitting or arse patting’: New rules for local AFL

OAKES OVAL: The Lismore Swans men's team did small group training in line with COVID-19 hygiene regulations at Oakes Oval on Saturday. Photo: Alison Paterson

OAKES OVAL: The Lismore Swans men's team did small group training in line with COVID-19 hygiene regulations at Oakes Oval on Saturday. Photo: Alison Paterson

RUNNING onto the ground at Oakes Oval brought smiles on the dials of the Lismore Swans senior men’s team on Saturday morning.

Earlier, the dew-kickers assembled outside the gates at a distance of at least 1.5m as they queued to go through a video registration and hygiene station in line with COVID-19 training regulations.

Senior men’s captain Eoghan McNutt addressed the players and explained how the club’s COVID-19 officer, Jennavene Way, would take down their details on her iPhone.

The club had arranged staggered shifts so players could form small groups which they will maintain through all future training meets until pandemic restrictions are dropped.

“State and AFL Queensland regulations means we need to record who attends which sessions,” he said.

“No crossovers between teams, keep your distances, no spitting or arse patting.”

Way, 27, said she reports to AFL Queensland and liaises with coach Joey Mitchell regarding her role to ensure everyone maintains the appropriate distance and hygiene practices.

“We are keeping a record of who is in each group as we can only have 10 people including trainers in each group at a time,” she said.

“Everyone is very cooperative, so glad to be back, and they are doing as they should.”

McNutt watched as two groups of 10 players moved to opposite ends of Oakes Oval to go through the rigorous trianing under his supervision as well as coaches Tim Whalan, Brendan Fox and Tom Standish.

“It’s been a brilliant training session, obviously a bit different to normal,” McNutt.

“AFLQ have indicated their day to return to playing matches is Saturday July 11 but we also have to wait for NSW laws, we hope to be out of phase three by then.

“Although there will only be an eight game season this year, everyone is keen to get out and play.”