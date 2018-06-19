'No social licence' for West Byron development plans

The Northern Joint Regional Planning Panel drew a packed Mullumbimby Civic Hall for its first of two public hearings into two proposed West Byron developments on Tuesday night.

The Northern Joint Regional Planning Panel drew a packed Mullumbimby Civic Hall for its first of two public hearings into two proposed West Byron developments on Tuesday night. Liana Turner

MULLUMBIMBY Civic Hall has drawn a packed and impassioned crowd for public hearings into two West Byron development proposals.

A developer, politicians and residents were those who spoke in opposition of the two development proposals as part of the Northern Joint Regional Planning Panel's public hearings at Mullumbimby Civic Hall tonight.

Chaired by Garry West, the panel, which also included Stephen Gow, John Griffin and Katie Milne, heard the proposed developments, including a combined 650 lots, would pose a grave threat to the region's koala population, could cause significant flooding on neighbouring properties and Byron Bay itself and would make no difference to affordable housing stock.

Of more than 30 speakers, not one person supported the plans in their current form.

Tim Hochgrebe told the panel his property neighboured both of the proposed mega-developments.

He said the proposed fill and lack of a legal stormwater discharge point would bring huge future flooding implications to his family.

Alison Crook, of Bangalow CWA, said the two developments would place undue pressure on the "already struggling” Belongil estuary and would lead to the "probable extinction” of the region's koalas.

"The community has spoken,” Ms Crook said.

"There is no social licence for these developments.

"I know we need additional housing... but this is not the way to do it.”

Ms Crook said the West Byron plans would make Byron Bay "unliveable and unvisitable”.

"A development of this scale, in this place, is totally inappropriate and unacceptable for the community of this shire,” she said.

"We are not the Gold Coast and we do not want to become the Gold Coast.”

Byron mayor Simon Richardson echoed others who raised concerns about koalas, drainage and the predicted 14,000 extra cars per day on Ewingsdale Rd.

But Cr Richardson said he was confident the JRPP would apply "reasonable, rational” planning principles.

"I'm confident there will be no need to make Bentley feel like a dress rehearsal,” he said.

Labor candidate for Ballina Asren Pugh said the plans would "fundamentally alter” the region's appeal as a community and tourist destination and would critically threaten "fragile koala populations” that were already "under enormous pressure”.

"I am yet to meet someone that supports this,” he said.

"I want to make it clear, our community does not want this development.”

Byron Industry Park developer Eric Freeman said while working on the industrial area, it was clear the "high groundwater” would be a problem.

Despite onerous efforts to amend this, including road pavement depths of one metre, "well in excess” of usual requirements, Mr Freeman told the hearing roads in Industry Park, such as Centenary Circuit, had experienced severe damage.

"Ripples in the one metre-thick pavement are like small waves,” he said.

He argued any studies into proper mitigation of the high groundwater issue "should not be left to the applicant” but should be undertaken by an independent body "at the expense of the applicants”.

"The high cost of all maintenance and repair will fall on ratepayers in the Byron Shire,” he said.

The JRPP is expected to host a further hearing, after a report from Byron Shire Council is completed.