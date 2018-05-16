'No sinister motives' for man caught with taser, knives

A Casino man has been charged with weapon, drug and other offences.

A CASINO man charged with a host of drug and stolen property offences has been released on bail.

Steele Harley Sells, 28, appeared in the dock of Lismore Local Court yesterday.

Mr Sells was arrested in Casino about 9.30am on Monday when police saw him allegedly driving on a disqualified licence.

When police stopped the car, they allegedly found two large knives, illicit drugs, a laser pointer and a total of eight ice pipes inside the vehicle.

Police later attended a Casino home where they allegedly found 25 brand new leather jackets and vests, another laser pointer, batteries and welding kits.

Mr Sells was charged with driving while disqualified, three counts of possessing a prohibited weapon, three counts of having custody of a knife in a public place, possessing a prohibited drug, possessing equipment to administer a prohibited drug and four counts of goods in custody suspected stolen.

Defence solicitor Thomas Trembath, entered not guilty pleas to three goods in custody charges., in relation to two welding kits and leather jackets.

He said a Taser-like device was "supplied on the internet” and there were "no sinister motives” in relation to it.

Magistrate David Heilpern granted Mr Sells bail to live at his mother's home in Coraki.

He is due to face Casino Local Court on May 30.