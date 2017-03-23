No sense to shut down hospital beds at peak times: UNION

A FIGHT for better staffing at Northern Rivers hospitals during holiday periods has been launched by the Health Services Union today.

Among those leading the charge is HSU NSW Secretary Gerard Hayes who said the union is "extremely concerned about reports of chronic understaffing over the holiday period" across the region.

His concerns were reinforced by a survey of 100 of the union's members in January that revealed almost 90% of health workers in the Northern Rivers believe that more staff should be placed on call during the busy summer holiday season.

"It is clear from our survey that health workers are feeling the pressure, and patients are being left at risk because Health Department managers are under-estimating the level of holiday demand," Mr Hayes said.

"It doesn't make sense to force workers to take leave, and to shut down hospital beds, at the very time when the local population surges."

Mr Hayes highlighted the pressures of our hospitals by referencing a controversial incident at Ballina District Hospital in January where a patient was photographed lying on the footpath.

"(The patient) wouldn't have made that choice if they wouldn't have been waiting a long time," he said.

Northern NSW Local Health District CEO, Wayne Jones said the NNSWLHD is fully supportive of the Heath Services Unions push to better staff hospitals during summer holiday periods.

The HSU's call for more on-call staff is an idea that Mr Jones said he wanted to explore further with the union and other stakeholders.

He said the model presents an effective strategy to cater for surges in emergency departments during peak periods without the high costs of rostering on staff.

"I think the on-call model is something I am certainly interested in exploring more," Mr Jones said.

Mr Jones said the LHD was "caught out " because the emergency wards were inundated with very sick patients that required a lot of additional admissions rather than "small, minor injuries".

"There was a lot of pressure on the system that was difficult for people to manage," he said.

"We will certainly be taking on any suggestions for planning in the next period."

Mr Jones described leave allocations as "a balancing act" obligated under the Premier's directive to ensure that as many staff as possible are provided leave over the popular Christmas and New Year period.