No running on this Ballina soccer pitch!

KEEPING PACE: The group hoping to establish walking football (or soccer) in Ballina with Paul Connellan (front, left) and John Galletly (front, right).

KEEPING PACE: The group hoping to establish walking football (or soccer) in Ballina with Paul Connellan (front, left) and John Galletly (front, right). Graham Broadhead

"NO RUNNING” is the kind of rule you would expect around a swimming pool, but not on a soccer field.

However, a group of keen football players, who admit they are well past their prime, are trying to start up walking football at Ballina.

Paul Connellan and John Galletly were pitching the idea at the same time about a year ago, and the Southern Cross Football Centre connected them.

Both are aged in their 60s but their passion for the game remains strong, even though their speed and agility may have slowed.

And while walking football is open to any person of any age, both agreed they were trying to target those who love the game but can't manage the physical part of the full game.

"There are a lot of people who are passionate about football but they can't play the full game,” Connellan said.

But he said it was also ideal for people who had never played soccer before.

The number one rule of the non-contact modified version of the game is "no running”.

Also, slide tackling is not allowed, kicks cannot go over shoulder height and there are restrictions on how close the players can get to the opposing goalkeeper.

The game is generally played with five to seven players a side, and the field can vary in size depending on the size of the teams, but it is not played on a full-size pitch.

The games can go for an hour, with variations on playing four quarters or two halves.

At this stage, Galletly and Connellan are keen to hear from anyone who would enjoy a social kick-around for an hour as they try to build numbers.

Connellan said walking football offered many benefits in terms of physical exercise.

There are also social benefits such as socialising (yes, the lads and lassies of walking football may enjoy a quiet beverage after the game).

For more information, email john_galletly57@ hotmail.com or phone Paul Connellan on 0412 692162.