No room at the inn for army vet and his service dog

Army veteran Nathan Cooper was travelling home from Brisbane with wife Leah when they attempted to stay the night in Mackay, however they say they were denied a room because they wouldn't accept his fully qualified service dog. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

A TOWNSVILLE couple are calling for "major education" surrounding the role of service and assistance dogs after they say they were denied overnight accommodation at a Mackay motel.

Leah Cooper and her husband Nathan, a defence veteran who suffers from PTSD, were travelling home from Brisbane when they claim they tried to book a stay with their fully qualified service dog Princess at Windmill Motel and Events Centre on Tuesday night.

Mr Cooper had just picked up his wife from a PTSD partners' retreat on the Gold Coast, and it was the first time he had ventured solo on a trip of that scale due to his disability.

The couple say they contacted the motel about a vacancy, but were refused a booking because the motel is not pet friendly.

Mrs Cooper said staff at the motel told them they would need to go to a caravan park.

"Nathan's been quite a hermit due to his PTSD and this trip was his way of proving to himself he could do something on his own," Mrs Cooper said.

"He actually had to pull over because he was so upset by it, it took another 20 minutes to get back on the road.

"Nathan is quite worked up over this and said something needs to be done, he said no other veteran should be made to feel the way he is feeling right now."

Army veteran Nathan Cooper with wife Leah and dog Princess. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

Since sharing their story on social media, the motel's Facebook page has been hit with a several one star reviews and negative comments.

A motel spokesperson declined to comment on the incident on the record.

Mr Cooper said the experience had made him hesitant to go out again, and wanted to educate people further about his rights in public places and the dangers of interacting with service dogs.

He said because of the nature of his 'invisible' disability, people asking about why he has the dog or trying to pat it while it's working does more harm than good.

"The regular places I go, the staff members, they're fantastic," Mr Cooper said.

"But it's the general public and breaking that routine, they're absolutely shocking and that's one thing (education) we need to get out there for everybody's sake.

"It's not just for mine, but it is for the assistance dogs because there is obviously education for everyone to know with guide dogs to leave them alone."

Minister for Disability Services and Seniors Coralee O'Rourke said she was concerned by allegations of this type, and that the Queensland Guide, Hearing and Assistance Dog Act 2009 protects the rights of people with a disability who rely on service dogs.

"It protects dogs and their handlers that have been through a certification process and prevents the separation of the handler from the dog or other patrons in cafes, restaurants, clubs, sports venues, buses and taxis, private rental arrangements and holiday accommodation," she said.

"The Department of Communities, Disability Services and Seniors' Complaints and Investigations Unit investigates and actions all incidents regarding guide, hearing or assistance dogs."