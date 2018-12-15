Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STILL GIVIVG: Gladstone and Mt Larcom SES volunteers Imogen Bangall, Jessie Bell, Daniel Batkines and Brian Kessner protect a property in South Gladstone by adding plastic and sandbags to the rear door.
STILL GIVIVG: Gladstone and Mt Larcom SES volunteers Imogen Bangall, Jessie Bell, Daniel Batkines and Brian Kessner protect a property in South Gladstone by adding plastic and sandbags to the rear door. Mike Richards GLA141218WTHR
News

No rest for emergency services as heavy rain expected

Matt Taylor
by
15th Dec 2018 6:00 AM

GLADSTONE'S State Emergency Services are handing out sandbags ahead of predicted heavy rain this weekend.

Sandbags have been filled and delivered to incapable and elderly residents while other at-risk residents have collected bags.

Local SES controller Doug Savage said the main risks were the "usual suspects".

"So tidy up your yard and make sure nothing can blow around," he said.

"At this stage we're more likely to have a lot of rain than a lot of wind.

"So it will be a case of if you live in a flood-prone area, make sure you're ready and not driving through floodwaters.

"All the groups are active at the moment providing sandbags for people as they require them.

"A lot of people have already rung and asked for sandbags as a precautionary measure."

SES groups at Calliope, Mount Larcom, Boyne Island and Gladstone are already handing out the bags.

Volunteers and staff were on site yesterday preparing for the rain event.

Meanwhile, Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher urged residents to take care during periods of heavy rain.

"People need to be made aware that this is going to be a significant rain event," he said.

"We're asking those people to prepare yourselves at home now.

"Prepare to make sure your yards are cleaned up, prepare to make sure if you need to leave your home you can leave safely. "But please, if it's flooded, forget it."

Having recently dealt with devastating bushfires across the region, Mr Butcher said he was confident residents would heed the warnings and take caution.

"We've certainly seen the challenges that were presented during recent fires," he said.

"Some people did fantastically well to leave when they were told but others were stubborn and stayed where they thought they'd be safe.

"If you're asked to leave or if you're asked to do something, please listen.

"Don't dig your heels in when instructed to do something in one of these major events."

Matt Taylor

More Stories

cyclone emergency services owen storms weather
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Mum calls for action on family violence after tragic loss

    premium_icon Mum calls for action on family violence after tragic loss

    News A Coronial inquest had heard of a girl with "radiant smile" being lost in tragic circumstances.

    Lismore pilot's 500km flight smashes hang gliding record

    premium_icon Lismore pilot's 500km flight smashes hang gliding record

    News He waited a year for the right weather, but it was worth it

    Man sentenced to jail for bush festival drug haul

    premium_icon Man sentenced to jail for bush festival drug haul

    Crime Man locked up over drug haul destined for festival

    West Ballina land slated for development

    premium_icon West Ballina land slated for development

    Council News A planning proposal has paved the way for a new residential area

    Local Partners