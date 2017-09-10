No reservations when Byron beat Ballina

NO RESERVATIONS: The Byron Bay Magpies were too good for the Ballina Bombers in the Reserves QFA Northern Rivers grand final.

A CLEARLY fitter and more determined Byron Magpies saw them pulverise the Ballina Bombers by more than 60 points to win the Reserves grand final on Saturday.

At the Northern Rivers Reserves premiership match, the Magpies rang rings around the Bombers, whom despite occasional flashes of brilliance, never managed to convert successful tackles into enough goals.

This is not to say they did not play well, they were simply outclassed on this occasion.

It was an immensely physical game which saw blood, sweat, tears and a few torn jerseys as proof of a hard-fought match.

Even an moving speech by a Ballina player to his team-mates at half-time failed to lift the team.

Instead, after a tight first-half with only one goal apiece,, Byron broke the game open by kicking a rapid-fire six goals to one.

The final score of Byron Magpies 11.10.76 to Ballina's 2.1.13.

Magpies number 15, Nicholas Cunningham performed exceptionally well, which saw him awarded the medal for best on ground.

Byron coach Michael Young, who later in the afternoon played in the winning senior men's team, smiled as he thanked his team and congratulated the Bombers,whom he said out in a good performance.

"You have a long way as a club this years,” Young said,

"We look forward to further battles over the years.”

When Bombers coach Simon Crocker took the microphone he thanked the team for giving their all.

Holding his young son in his arms, he spoke emotionally of the match.

"It was a hard game when we are not fit enough, but it also goes to show how good Byron are,” he said.

"Thanks for a good game.”