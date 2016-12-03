No relief in sight as severe heatwaves hit region

COOLING DOWN: Amali Brown, 4, of Ballina cools off in the Ballina Swimming Pool & Water Slide.

NORTHERN Rivers residents continue to swelter in the hot, summery conditions, and it's not likely to change soon.

The Bureau of Meteorology are reporting temperatures are set to peak on Monday, with Casino topping the list at 40 degrees.

They said: "A very broad area of severe heatwaves (is) expected through Queensland and northern New South Wales. Severe heatwaves can be very challenging for people with medical conditions, the young, the elderly, people working outdoors”.

A heatwave is descibed as an event when "there are three days where the minimum and maximum temperatures are well above normal for those locations”.

The bureau point out overnight temperatures are not going to provide much relief, with the mercury failing to drop much below 20 degrees in our towns.

That means our bodies don't have the chance to recover from the heat of the day - a lot more stress is put on the body as a result, with continuing hot weather having more impact.

The bureau said the conditions were caused by a high sitting out in the Tasman Sea. They don't see the next cold front bringing cold air up from the south until at least Tuesday, so heatwave conditions are expected to continue in the east right through until Thursday.

There is a chance of an afternoon storm today with an increased chance of rain later in the week. Forecast temperatures for Lismore on Thursday are 10 degrees lower than Monday's expected 36 degrees.

Predicted weather for Monday

Lismore: Max 36, min 18

Casino: Max 40, min 19

Byron Bay: Max 30, min 22

Ballina: Max 32, min 19.