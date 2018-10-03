No regrets for Sydney base jumper

Jonathan Perherin, has been charged after base jumping from a crane in Darling Harbour.

Jonathan Perherin, has been charged after base jumping from a crane in Darling Harbour.

THE 24-year-old French national who performed a dangerous base jump off a crane in Sydney yesterday said he had no regrets about the decision.

Jonathan Perherin will face court after allegedly parachuting over a busy motorway and Darling Harbour before landing on Darling Drive in Pyrmont in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Police say there were tears in his parachute and he could have died during the stunt.

Darling Harbour: BASE jumper charged after allegedly parachuting over several lanes of traffic, and landing on Darling Drive Pyrmont at 3:15am. #DarlingHarbour #7News pic.twitter.com/lCiVwmekKq — 7 News Sydney (@7NewsSydney) October 2, 2018

But Perherin, who was charged over the incident, says he has no regrets.

"No, because I do what I like, I know this is forbidden, but I don't regret because I'm alive," he told Network Ten.

EXCLUSIVE: Hear from the BASE jumper arrested after leaping from a crane at Darling Harbour.

Ten Eyewitness News First at Five. @danielsutton10 @Sandra_Sully pic.twitter.com/nSTHInkolW — TEN News Sydney (@TenNewsSydney) October 2, 2018

Perherin is scheduled to appear at Downing Centre Local Court on October 17.