No quick fix for Brunswick heads dune clean up

BRUNS GARBAGE: A large pile of camping gears and other rubbish awaits disposal following last weeks clean up. Christian Morrow

THE vexed issue of illegal camping continues to play out at one of the states most picturesque beach side locations.

Last Thursday Crown Lands with assistance from Police and Byron Shire Council undertook a compliance operation to remove illegal campers from the Crown land south of Brunswick Heads surf lifesaving club.

Following the action large piles of abandoned camping equipment and rubbish remain in the area awaiting disposal.

One prominent camp-site has been removed from atop the sand hills, along with a few others from the area East of the bush road leading south, but areas of responsibility are complex so several significant camps west of this road remain as this is Crown Land administered by Byron Shire Council.

Locals who witnessed last week's clean up said that police and Crowns Lands officers spent considerable time consulting maps before commencing operations.

Nadia Nadia de Souza Pietramale from Byron Shire Chemical Free Landcare, who have been slowly rehabilitating native vegetation in the area wrote to Crown Lands thanking them for undertaking the action.

"We have been asking for the last 10 years for them to do something,” she said.

The group wrote to Andrew Petroeschevsky, Senior Natural Resource Management Officer of Crown Lands saying:

"We welcome the latest development, and hope that we can maintain vigilance in keeping this site pristine so that the countless hours of our work can be given a chance to fully thrive.”

Byron Shire Chemical Free Landcare also pressed Crowns Lands for an on-site meeting to discuss supporting their regeneration work and maintaining vigilance over the area so illegal campers do not return to that section of land.

Meanwhile Byron Shire Council is continuing working with Crown Lands and NPWS on the issue of illegal camping around Brunswick Heads, including near the surf club.

"There are homeless people living in bush areas or near the beach who are vulnerable members of our community,” Council's Acting General manager Vanessa Adams said.

"Council has recruited a Public Space Liaison Officer who will work on establishing relationships with homeless people and connecting them with government services and agencies. This is a new position.

"Additionally there are also people living in vans and tents who are choosing to camp illegally.”

The area to the west of the road is Crown Land administered by Byron Shire Council and when Byron Shire News visited the area this week at least 2 substantial campsites remain in that area.

There are also camp-sites beyond the second fence heading south that in National Parks and Wildlife administered land.

Vehicles continue to force access to the area with the large telephone pole placed across the access point behind the tennis courts pushed aside.

At least one four wheel drive is parked in a camp-site near the NPWS boundary.

Ms Adams said Council, Crown Lands and Police were currently working to move on the large number of illegal campers within the reserves at Brunswick Heads.

"All illegal campers are being advised to leave and remove all items of value,” she said.

"Once the period of grace has elapsed there will be a major clean out of the rubbish and abandoned materials, some of which are currently visible from the South Beach Road car park area.

"Council does not support illegal camping or people living in the dunes or bush in the Byron Shire and we are doing all we can to deter illegal camping via continued enforcement and issuing of fines.

"Homelessness however is a very complex issue that involves Council as well as NSW Government agencies.

"While more than two million people a year visit Byron Shire, it is easy to forget that we are essentially a small regional council area with a limited rate base and resources.”

Byron Shire Chemical Free Landcare's next fortnightly working bee is on from 9am-1pm this Saturday November 2 at the Brunswick Crown Land site Lot 428 just south of the Surf Club.