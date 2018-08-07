No payouts for removed Ipswich councillors

Local Government Minister Stirling Mr Hinchliffe also conceded the government was acting without a precedent when it came to creating legislation to remove a local council. Picture: Peter Wallis

Local Government Minister Stirling Mr Hinchliffe also conceded the government was acting without a precedent when it came to creating legislation to remove a local council. Picture: Peter Wallis

SACKED Ipswich City Councilors will not receive compensation when the council is dissolved, Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe has declared.

With the council due to be removed by the end of this month, the State Government is also yet to settle on a preferred administrator, saying they were considering a range of options for the position.

Paul Tully boldly declared councillors should be paid out for the remainder of their term, potentially 19 months or receive two weeks’ pay for every year served. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled

Speaking in Ipswich this morning, Mr Hinchliffe said there were no provisions in the Local Government Act that allowed for councillors to be paid out when they were removed from their positions.

It comes as Ipswich's longest serving councillor Paul Tully boldly declared councillors should be paid out for the remainder of their term, potentially 19 months or receive two weeks' pay for every year served.

" … that is not required for under any of the provisions under the Local Government Act as it currently exists," he said.

Mr Hinchliffe also conceded the government was acting without a precedent when it came to creating legislation to remove a local council, saying it had put him on a steep learning curve.

"Precedent and experience and good experience are things you look to in government in relation to any decision, any issue that you have to consider but particularly in what are unprecedented circumstances it's very important to look anywhere you can find prior experience both in this jurisdiction and others to inform them," he said.

'What I've learnt is it's important to have capable people with quality experience and a breadth of capability to support in this role."