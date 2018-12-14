Menu
George Smith of Bristol Bears poses for a portrait at Ashton Gate in England.
Wallaby legend’s insane ambition

14th Dec 2018 4:08 PM

Australian rugby great George Smith has revealed that he wants to become the first professional player to compete across four different decades.

The freakish 38-year-old flanker signed his first professional contract with the Brumbies in 1999 and went on to play 111 Tests for the Wallabies between 2000-13.

Smith has also enjoyed club stints with Toulon, Suntory Sungoliath, Stade Francais, Lyon, Wasps, Suntory Sungoliath, Queensland Reds and Bristol Bears, with whom he recently extended his contract through till the end of the 2018-19 English Premiership season.

And he doesn't want the fun to end there.

Wallabies star George Smith beats the diving tackle of All Black Doug Howlett in 2003.
"I do have a personal target," Smith told The Rugby Paper.

"I started in 1999 and it would be nice to make that fourth decade, playing at least a few times in each, because no professional has done that.

"I've always enjoyed my football with all the teams I've been part of and it's great to play rugby for a living, so it's not hard to find the motivation to carry on.

"I had a short-term contract at Bristol but with the way the team was going, for me to extend shows the faith I have in the way we play the game and the people in the squad.

"It's just for six months so we'll leave it there for now and see how things go then."

 

