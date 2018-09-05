TAKE NO PRISONERS: Mick Kell, 71, (right) is the oldest NSW player and is a highly experienced midfielder, as Alstonville player Rob Simon (left) found out at a recent C-Grade game. Kell will line up with the Over-70s team at 2018 Men's Masters Australian Hockey Championships later this month.

I STILL get a real thrill when I run out on the field for the Australian's Men's Masters and a very competitive event.”

Lennox Head resident Mick Kell, 71, said he always looks froward to pulling on the New South Wales blue state jersey for the 2018 Men's Masters Australian Hockey Championships which run from September 21 to October 6, in Lismore and Ballina.

Kell who will be the oldest player for NSW, reckons anyone expecting a gentle game played "golden oldies” is in for a rude shock.

"There's no prisoners taken in masters hockey, especially with the Over-70s,” he said with a grin.

"Hockey is just a sport which it is in your blood you want to keep going for as long as you can.”

A late-comer to masters hockey when he was 50 in 1998, Kell said he plays striker for Ballina men's C-Grade and midfield for in masters events.

He said masters hockey is all about giving your all on the pitch and having a cooling drink afterwards with the other team.

"In hockey to me its the comradeship you have of meeting people all the time, catching with long-lost foes and enemies on the field who are great friends off the field after the game,” he said.

"It's now about 30 years since I moved up here, I started off with Ballina then the fledgling Byron Bay club in the mid-to-late 90s, then went to Northern Star then ended up back at Ballina,” he said.

A former primary teacher, deputy and acting principal, Kell spent many years coaching youngsters when he was the NSW Primary School Sports Association state hockey coach and occasional manager.

Kell's tours of duty as deputy and acting principal in the region included schools in Lismore and Byron Bay.

He said moving about in his early years as a teacher meant to got to be part of some great clubs.

"I played for A-Grade when I was based in Illawarra and in the west of the state and now I play for C-Grade, but I don;t mind, I'm still up for it,” he said.

"It's great I can still play for my ability.”